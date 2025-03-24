Albert Rusnak News: Continues to pour in crosses

Rusnak generated three shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (four accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Houston Dynamo.

Rusnak once again was the catalyst for the Seattle attack Saturday, attempting 10 crosses (four accurate) and seven corners for the second consecutive appearance. The midfielder is commanding the ball in more advanced positions in 2025. As a result, Rusnak has created 19 chances through five appearance (four starts) while contributing just two tackles (one won) to the defensive effort. With Seattle's continued emphasis on Rusnak delivering the ball into the box, expect the midfielder to challenge his career-best 12 assists in a single regular season campaign which he set in 2024.