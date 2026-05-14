Albert Rusnak News: Converts from spot

Rusnak scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and eight corners in Wednesday's 3-2 victory versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Rusnak leveled the match in Wednesday's 3-2 win over San Jose, stepping up to convert a penalty into the bottom-left corner past Daniel in the first half after a San Jose foul inside the box to pull his side back to 1-1 and halt the momentum created by the visitors' early strike, while adding three key passes and eight crosses. The Slovak playmaker operates as the creative hub in Seattle's midfield, linking midfield and attack through quick combinations and progressive passing, and was central to his side's second-half control that led to both Jesus Ferreira's goal and Osaze Tafari De Rosario's winner. Rusnak has scored three goals and provided three assists across 10 MLS appearances this season.