Albert Rusnak News: Creates three chances

Rusnak lead the Seattle attack Saturday with three chances created in a 1-0 loss at the hands of St. Louis City SC. The attacking midfielder continues to be the man in the Seattle starting XI tasked with providing service into the box for darting attackers. Over four appearances (three starts), Rusnak has attempted 24 crosses (11 accurate) and 22 corners while creating 15 chances, assisting three goals and scoring once.