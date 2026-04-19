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Albert Rusnak News: Goal from penalty spot, two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Rusnak scored one goal and assisted twice from one shot and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win over St. Louis City SC

Rusnak was all over the field Saturday as he played a major role in the win, first finding Cristian Roldon twice in the 22nd and 37th minutes for assists before a goal of his own from the penalty spot in the 49th minute. These mark his first goal contributions since the second match of the season, over a month ago. He is now up to two goals and three assists in seven appearances (five starts) this season.

Albert Rusnak
Seattle Sounders FC
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