Albert Rusnak News: Goal from penalty spot, two assists

Rusnak scored one goal and assisted twice from one shot and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win over St. Louis City SC

Rusnak was all over the field Saturday as he played a major role in the win, first finding Cristian Roldon twice in the 22nd and 37th minutes for assists before a goal of his own from the penalty spot in the 49th minute. These mark his first goal contributions since the second match of the season, over a month ago. He is now up to two goals and three assists in seven appearances (five starts) this season.