Albert Rusnak News: Goal from penalty spot, two assists, comes off hurt

Rusnak scored one goal and assisted twice from one shot and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win over St. Louis City SC. He was also forced off with an apparent injury, per Michael Martinez of Cascadia FC.

Rusnak was all over the field Saturday as he played a major role in the win, first finding Cristian Roldon twice in the 22nd and 37th minutes for assists before a goal of his own from the penalty spot in the 49th minute. These mark his first goal contributions since the second match of the season, over a month ago. He is now up to two goals and three assists in seven appearances (five starts) this season. He will remain questionable heading into Saturday's match, pending on his injury.