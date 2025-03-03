Albert Rusnak News: Leads team in shots, crosses

Rusnak had three shots (two on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Real Salt Lake.

Rusnak was once again central to Seattle's build-up effort, though he was unable to find a defense-unlocking pass Saturday in their 2-0 loss to Real Salt Lake. The iron-lung midfielder matched a team-high with two shots (two on goal) and attempted a team-high five crosses (three accurate) en route to creating four chances. For good measure, Rusnak took four corners and made one defensive clearance. If Seattle's first two fixtures of the MLS season are an indication of how manager Brian Schmetzer wishes to operate, Rusnak will be at the center of their build-up play. In two starting appearances, Rusnak has registered six accurate crosses and 11 corners while creating nine chances and supplying one assist.