Albert Rusnak News: Logs assists in defeat
Rusnak assisted once to go with five shots (one on goal), 14 crosses (two accurate) and seven corners in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus Austin FC.
Rusnak found the scoresheet Wednesday, going the full 90 minutes for a sixth straight match. Over that run, he's delivered two assists, sent in 38 crosses, created 11 chances, and produced 15 shots from midfield.
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