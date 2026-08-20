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Albert Rusnak News: Logs assists in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Rusnak assisted once to go with five shots (one on goal), 14 crosses (two accurate) and seven corners in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus Austin FC.

Rusnak found the scoresheet Wednesday, going the full 90 minutes for a sixth straight match. Over that run, he's delivered two assists, sent in 38 crosses, created 11 chances, and produced 15 shots from midfield.

Albert Rusnak
Seattle Sounders FC
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