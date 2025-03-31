Albert Rusnak News: Nets equalizer in draw

Rusnak scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and 11 corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Rusnak put his laces through the ball late in the second half Saturday to beat the keeper with power as Seattle earned a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw versus San Jose. The dynamic attacking midfielder once again led the way for the Seattle attack, marking a team-high in crosses (nine, three accurate) and corners (11). Over his first six MLS appearances (five starts) in 2025, Rusnak has scored twice, supplied three assists and created 24 chances.