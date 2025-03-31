Fantasy Soccer
Albert Rusnak headshot

Albert Rusnak News: Nets equalizer in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Rusnak scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and 11 corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Rusnak put his laces through the ball late in the second half Saturday to beat the keeper with power as Seattle earned a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw versus San Jose. The dynamic attacking midfielder once again led the way for the Seattle attack, marking a team-high in crosses (nine, three accurate) and corners (11). Over his first six MLS appearances (five starts) in 2025, Rusnak has scored twice, supplied three assists and created 24 chances.

Albert Rusnak
Seattle Sounders FC
