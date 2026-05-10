Albert Rusnak News: Offensive stalwart

Rusnak had three shots (zero on goal), 11 crosses (five accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus San Diego FC.

Rusnak was unlucky to not score or assist given his stat line, and he'll be a key factor in Seattle's attack against a stout San Jose Earthquakes defense in the next match. If he maintains this level of volume and crossing accuracy, the attacker should be able to find one or two holes in San Jose's defense.