Albert Rusnak News: Offensive stalwart
Rusnak had three shots (zero on goal), 11 crosses (five accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus San Diego FC.
Rusnak was unlucky to not score or assist given his stat line, and he'll be a key factor in Seattle's attack against a stout San Jose Earthquakes defense in the next match. If he maintains this level of volume and crossing accuracy, the attacker should be able to find one or two holes in San Jose's defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Rusnak See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation353 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding FormMay 1, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop ScoringMarch 27, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up ZahaMarch 20, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29November 21, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Rusnak See More