Albert Rusnak News: Pinpoint performance

Rusnak found himself pulling the strings for the Seattle attack Saturday as they earned a 5-2 victory over LAFC. After entering the match due to injury midway through the first half, Rusnak supplied two assists before scoring Seattle's fifth goal of the match. In just three appearances (two starts) in MLS play this season, Rusnak has created 12 chances, scored twice and assisted twice.