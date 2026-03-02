Albert Rusnak headshot

Albert Rusnak News: Sends in 11 crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Rusnak assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), 11 crosses (five accurate) and 10 corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Real Salt Lake.

Rusnak sent in 11 crosses, the most he has delivered in a single game across the past two seasons with the Sounders, and his corner delivery earned him his first assist of the season. That contribution makes it back to back goal involvements for the midfielder after scoring in the opener. He also took two shots and created three chances on the night, bringing his totals for the opening two games to six shots and five chances created.

Albert Rusnak
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Rusnak See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Rusnak See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
Author Image
Deke Mathews
284 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
305 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
340 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
347 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024