Albert Rusnak News: Sends in 11 crosses in loss

Rusnak assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), 11 crosses (five accurate) and 10 corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Real Salt Lake.

Rusnak sent in 11 crosses, the most he has delivered in a single game across the past two seasons with the Sounders, and his corner delivery earned him his first assist of the season. That contribution makes it back to back goal involvements for the midfielder after scoring in the opener. He also took two shots and created three chances on the night, bringing his totals for the opening two games to six shots and five chances created.