Albert Rusnak News: Seven crosses in away draw

Rusnak registered two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Minnesota United.

Rusnak attempted seven crosses but was unable to help Seattle score as they drew 0-0 with Minnesota. He has scored one goal and provided one assist this season. He created three chances in this game, his second time this season hitting this number. He is the only player for Seattle who has taken more than one set-piece this season, having taken 26.