Albert Rusnak headshot

Albert Rusnak News: Seven crosses in away draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Rusnak registered two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Minnesota United.

Rusnak attempted seven crosses but was unable to help Seattle score as they drew 0-0 with Minnesota. He has scored one goal and provided one assist this season. He created three chances in this game, his second time this season hitting this number. He is the only player for Seattle who has taken more than one set-piece this season, having taken 26.

Albert Rusnak
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Rusnak See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Rusnak See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
Author Image
Deke Mathews
306 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
327 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
362 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 20, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024