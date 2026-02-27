Albert Sambi Lokonga headshot

Albert Sambi Lokonga Injury: Appears to be option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Lokonga (ankle) appears to be an option for Sunday's match against Leipzig, according to manager Merlin Polzin. "Albert and Alex are still in rehab. The rest of the team is fired up and ready to go."

Lokonga looks to be in for his return this week after left off the injured players list, a huge return to the midfield for his club. This does mean the return of a regular starter, earning the start in 13 of his 16 appearancesb while bagging four goals. However, he may be worked in off the bench to be cautious, likely to return to a starting role at some point.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Sambi Lokonga
