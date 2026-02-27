Albert Sambi Lokonga Injury: Appears to be option
Lokonga (ankle) appears to be an option for Sunday's match against Leipzig, according to manager Merlin Polzin. "Albert and Alex are still in rehab. The rest of the team is fired up and ready to go."
Lokonga looks to be in for his return this week after left off the injured players list, a huge return to the midfield for his club. This does mean the return of a regular starter, earning the start in 13 of his 16 appearancesb while bagging four goals. However, he may be worked in off the bench to be cautious, likely to return to a starting role at some point.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Sambi Lokonga See More
-
Football Predictions
2024/25 Premier League Predictions: Full Table, Title Odds, Top 4 & RelegationAugust 7, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 15, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 14, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37May 8, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37May 7, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Sambi Lokonga See More