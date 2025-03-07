Albert Sambi Lokonga Injury: Available for Sunday

Lokonga (hamstring) has trained normally all week and should be back for Sunday's clash against Real Sociedad, coach Garcia Pimienta said in the press conference. "Sambi has trained with the group this week and, if there are no setbacks, he will be available for Sunday's match."

