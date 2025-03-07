Fantasy Soccer
Albert Sambi Lokonga Injury: Available for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Lokonga (hamstring) has trained normally all week and should be back for Sunday's clash against Real Sociedad, coach Garcia Pimienta said in the press conference. "Sambi has trained with the group this week and, if there are no setbacks, he will be available for Sunday's match."

Lokonga was back in full team training this week and will be available for Sunday's game. It is unsure yet if he will be fit to start the game or if Juanlu will feature in the midfield again for that game.

Albert Sambi Lokonga
Sevilla
