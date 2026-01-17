Lokonga suffered an apparent contusion in the final training session ahead of Saturday's clash against Gladbach and is ruled out for the game. The midfielder will likely be assessed in the coming days to know the extend of the issue and will hope to recover in time for next week's fixture against St. Pauli on Friday. Lokonga has been an undisputed starter in the midfield for the red shorts, therefore his absence forces a change in the starting squad, with Fabio Vieira playing deeper in the midfield on Saturday.