Albert Sambi Lokonga Injury: Decent spell with Sevilla

Lokonga has returned to Arsenal after a season spent in Spain with Sevilla. He would battle injuries throughout the campaign but still managed 22 appearances, working in two assists from the defensive part of the midfield. His future with the Gunners now remains up in the air, as he is seeing a one-year extension but it also seems the club is willing to let the midfielder exit.