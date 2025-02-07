Albert Sambi Lokonga Injury: Injured in training

Lokonga (hamstring) will be sidelined for several weeks after suffering an injury in training Thursday, the club announced.

Lokonga has been a regular starter since returning from his first hamstring injury earlier this season. It is unclear whether this is a new issue or a setback. His absence is significant given his contributions in midfield, recording 18 tackles, 18 clearances, 11 chances created, and two assists in 15 La Liga appearances. Lucien Agoume is expected to fill in during his recovery.