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Albert Sambi Lokonga Injury: Late call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Lokonga (thigh) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim after returning to partial team training, according to coach Merlin Polzin. "Sambi is partially participating in team training, and we will see if that is enough for the weekend squad."

Lokonga's return to partial training is an encouraging step after the thigh issue kept him on the sidelines, though coach Merlin Polzin's cautious comments suggest a place in the matchday squad is not guaranteed. The midfielder had been a regular starter before the injury, and while an immediate return to the starting lineup seems unlikely given the time he has been out, he could work his way back into the first eleven over the coming matches as he regains full fitness. His availability for Saturday will be determined following further assessment ahead of the fixture.

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