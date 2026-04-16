Albert Sambi Lokonga Injury: Late fitness call Saturday
Lokonga (thigh) is a late fitness call for Saturday's clash against Bremen, according to coach Merlin Polzin. "For Sambi, we were able to increase his workload this week, and we will also check tomorrow where he stands."
Lokonga could be an option for Saturday's clash against Bremen pending a positive fitness test Friday after missing the last match due to a thigh injury. The midfielder had started the previous four matches before the setback and is expected to reclaim that role once fully fit, with Nicolai Remberg a candidate to start in his place if he is unavailable.
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