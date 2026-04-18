Albert Sambi Lokonga Injury: Misses call Saturday
Lokonga (thigh) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Bremen.
Lokonga has been unable to pass his late fitness test despite coach Merlin Polzin confirming his workload had been increased throughout the week ahead of a final check Friday. The midfielder had started the four matches prior to his thigh injury, and his continued absence leaves a notable gap in the lineup for a side that had come to rely on him heavily. Nicolai Remberg is expected to get a larger role in the middle of the park, with Lokonga's availability for the coming fixtures to be monitored closely.
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