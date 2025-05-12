Albert Sambi Lokonga Injury: Needs to be assessed

Lokonga (hamstring) will be a late call for Tuesday's clash against Las Palmas, coach Joaquin Caparros said in the press conference. "We will need to wait and evaluate him before tomorrow."

Lokonga has been sidelined for three games due to a hamstring injury but could return for Tuesday's clash against Las Palmas after resuming team training in recent days. He will likely be assessed after the final training session to determine if he can make the squad. The Belgian had started the last three games prior to the injury and Lucien Agoume has taken on a greater role in midfield during his absence.