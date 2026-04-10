Albert Sambi Lokonga Injury: Pick sup thigh injury

Lokonga is out for Sunday's match against Stuttgart due to a thigh injury, according to manager Merlin Polzin. "Sambi has thigh issues and is also unavailable to us."

Lokonga is not going to be with the team Sunday as they take the field, as a recent thigh injury will be too much for him to play through. The club will need to make changes, as he is a starter and has started in their past four games. Nicolai Remberg will likely start in his place, as the club hopes Lokonga is only out a week or two.