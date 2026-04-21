Albert Sambi Lokonga Injury: Training individually
Lokonga (thigh) is back in individual training, according to Bild.
Lokonga is seeing progress from his thigh injury and is nearing a return, as the midfielder has trained to the side. This leaves him in limbo, moving forward, needing to join team training before he is deemed fit. Saturday's match will then come quickly for him, potentially an option, but appearing to be too early at the moment.
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