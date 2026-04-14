Albert Sambi Lokonga headshot

Albert Sambi Lokonga Injury: Training separately, could return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Sambi Lokonga (thigh) continued to do individual work in the first training session of the week ahead of Saturday's meeting with Werder Bremen, but coach Merlin Polzin commented "Also at Sambi we take the steps day by day. In all likelihood, he will be in the squad on Saturday to be able to intervene as much as possible".

Sambi Lokonga is expected to be an option despite dealing with a slight issue, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be ready to start or see minutes off the bench. He would be one of the team's top midfield options if fully fit, limiting either Nicolai Remberg or Albert Gronbaek to a backup role. The former Arsenal man has had some offensive upside, tallying five goals in 22 league appearances this season.

Albert Sambi Lokonga
Hamburger SV
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Sambi Lokonga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Sambi Lokonga See More
2024/25 Premier League Predictions: Full Table, Title Odds, Top 4 & Relegation
SOC
2024/25 Premier League Predictions: Full Table, Title Odds, Top 4 & Relegation
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
August 7, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 15, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 14, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 8, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 7, 2024