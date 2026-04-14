Albert Sambi Lokonga Injury: Training separately, could return

Sambi Lokonga (thigh) continued to do individual work in the first training session of the week ahead of Saturday's meeting with Werder Bremen, but coach Merlin Polzin commented "Also at Sambi we take the steps day by day. In all likelihood, he will be in the squad on Saturday to be able to intervene as much as possible".

Sambi Lokonga is expected to be an option despite dealing with a slight issue, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be ready to start or see minutes off the bench. He would be one of the team's top midfield options if fully fit, limiting either Nicolai Remberg or Albert Gronbaek to a backup role. The former Arsenal man has had some offensive upside, tallying five goals in 22 league appearances this season.