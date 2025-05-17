Fantasy Soccer
Albert Sambi Lokonga Injury: Viewed training, option Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Lokonga (ankle) is an option for Sunday's match against Real Madrid after he was viewed training Saturday, accoridng to his club.

Lokonga looks to have only suffered a minor injury after his early exit in the club's last outing, as he is now deemed fit after training. This is good news for the club as he is a regular starter when fit, potentially returning to that role immediately against Real Madrid.

