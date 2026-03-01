Albert Sambi Lokonga headshot

Albert Sambi Lokonga News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Lokonga (ankle) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Leipzig.

Lokonga is not going to miss any more time with his ankle injury, making the team sheet Sunday from the bench. He should start working for a starting role again after testing his legs, starting in 13 of his 16 appearances this season.

Albert Sambi Lokonga
Hamburger SV
