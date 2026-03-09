Albert Sambi Lokonga News: Creates two chances in XI return
Lokonga had one tackle (one won) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Wolfsburg.
Lokonga completed the full 90 minutes on his return to the starting lineup after four games limited to bench appearances following his ankle injury, contributing one tackle and two chances created on the night. Over his last five starts he has created 10 chances and taken four shots with one goal, while contributing eight tackles and three interceptions defensively. He is expected to hold down the starting role as long as he is fit, allowing Fabio Vieira to operate in a more advanced position.
