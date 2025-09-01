Lokonga is on his way out after consecutive loan spells with Arsenal, heading to Germany after signing a deal with Hamburger. He would make 29 appearances for Arsenal in his early career with the club, most recently starting in 16 of his 22 appearances and bagging two assists while on loan with Sevilla during the 2024\/25 season. The midfielder will likely fight for starting time with his new club, seeing a role similar to his in Sevilla, hoping to help them remain in the Bundesliga after promotion last campaign.