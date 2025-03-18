Albert Sambi Lokonga News: Good appearance off bench

Lokonga generated two tackles (one won) and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Athletic.

Lokonga was subbed onto the pitch at the start of the second half of Sevilla's loss to Athletic Club on Sunday and put in a solid shift in midfield. In 45 minutes played, the Belgian international won the most duels of any player with eight, created one chance, and made five passes into the final third. Sunday was Lokonga's second straight La Liga match on the bench for him, but hopefully the performance against Athletic will see him back in the starting lineup against Real Betis on March 30.