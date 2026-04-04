Albert Sambi Lokonga headshot

Albert Sambi Lokonga News: Leader in multiple defensive stats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Lokonga created two chances, blocked a shot, made two interceptions and three tackles (winning one) during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Augsburg.

Lokonga finished second on the team in chances created while leading Hamburg in blocks, interceptions and tackles during the draw. The midfielder has a goal to go along with four tackles, four interceptions and five clearances over his last three starts.

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