Albert Sambi Lokonga News: Leader in multiple defensive stats
Lokonga created two chances, blocked a shot, made two interceptions and three tackles (winning one) during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Augsburg.
Lokonga finished second on the team in chances created while leading Hamburg in blocks, interceptions and tackles during the draw. The midfielder has a goal to go along with four tackles, four interceptions and five clearances over his last three starts.
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