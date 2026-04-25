Albert Sambi Lokonga News: Returns to bench
Lokonga (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim.
Lokonga came through further assessment sufficiently to earn a matchday squad place despite the cautious comments from coach Merlin Polzin that had cast doubt over his inclusion heading into the weekend. The midfielder had been a regular starter before the thigh issue emerged, but the time he has spent on the sidelines means an immediate return to the first eleven was always unlikely, with a bench role representing a natural first step in his reintegration. His return to the starting lineup is expected to follow in the coming fixtures as he regains full fitness and builds back his match sharpness.
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