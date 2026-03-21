Albert Sambi Lokonga News: Scores with lone shot
Lokonga scored a goal with his lone shot during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Dortmund.
Lokonga scored in the 38th minute putting Hamburg up by two goals at the time. The goal was the first since December 20th for the midfielder as he's combined for a shot, two chances created and two tackles in his last three appearances.
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