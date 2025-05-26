Alberto Costa News: Dishes helper against Venezia

Costa won one of one tackle and assisted once to go with three clearances and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Venezia.

Costa started as a center-back but still made his presence felt offensively, scoring a goal that was disallowed due to a handball and feeding Randal Kolo Muani before his team's second goal. He has shown decently when given the chance late due to some absences late in the season. He has posted seven shots (two on target), two key passes, 14 tackles and 13 clearances in nine appearances (three starts) since January.