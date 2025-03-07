Alberto Dossena Injury: Could start in Venezia clash

Dossena (undisclosed) "could be back and replace Marc-Oliver Kempf," coach Cesc Fabregas relayed.

Dossena will have to go through a final fitness check but might be rushed into the XI after being sidelined for two games since a fellow regular is missing. Fellipe Jack would draw the call if he wasn't fit enough. He notched nine tackles (eight won), seven interceptions and 13 clearances in his last five outings, with one assist and no clean sheets.