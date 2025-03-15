Alberto Dossena Injury: Subs in and out against Milan

Dossena recorded one tackle (one won) and one clearance in 18 minutes in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Milan before leaving due to a knee problem, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Dossena replaced Marc-Oliver Kempf at half time but didn't last long as he tweaked his knee in a collision with an opponent and was helped off. He'll take some tests during the break. He's generally the third option in his position. The coach moved some pieces around rather than fielding another center-back, Fellipe Jack, when he got hurt.