Dossena (undisclosed) "will be back against either Venezia or Milan," coach Cesc Fabregas relayed.

Dossena will skip his second contest in a row Sunday, but his injury, although not yet fully specified, isn't long-term. Edoardo Goldaniga and Marc-Oliver Kempf will team up in the middle of the defense while he's out, with Fellipe Jack as the top back-up.