Alberto Dossena News: Assists consolation in 3-1 loss

Dossena assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 loss versus Pisa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.

Dossena assisted Leandro Pavoletti as his side brought the game back to 3-1. The defender made his fifth start for Cagliari since joining on loan, and this is his first goal involvement of the year. It was the second time since joining that he has created a chance, and in his game played so far, he has taken four shots, although his only shot on target came in another game.