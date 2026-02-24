Alberto Dossena News: Busy defensively in draw

Dossena had one off-target shot, created one chance, made one tackle, five clearances and one interception and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Saturday's scoreless draw against Lazio.

Dossena made his second start since returning to Cagliari on loan and had an impressive outing, especially for someone who was playing for just the second time this season after recovering from an ACL tear. If the center-back keeps playing like he did during his first stint at the club, the starting spot at the heart of the defense will get locked up sooner than later.