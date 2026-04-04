Alberto Dossena News: Clears disqualification
Dossena completed a one-game ban in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Sassuolo.
Dossena will be eligible to play against Cremonese next Saturday and likely get the nod over Juan Rodriguez. He has notched at least one clearance in six straight appearances, racking up 22, posting seven tackles (all won), four interceptions and seven blocks and contributing to one clean sheet during that stretch.
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