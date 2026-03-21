Alberto Dossena News: Suspended for Sassuolo bout

Dossena had one tackle (one won), eight clearances and one interception and picked up his fifth yellow card in Friday's 1-0 loss versus Napoli.

Dossena had a quality display in the back, setting a new season high in clearances, but his side allowed an early goal, and he will be unavailable for April 4's game versus Sassuolo due to yellow card accumulation. Juan Rodriguez could move from the wing to the center of the defense in a fortnight since Adam Obert will return from suspension. Alternatively, the coach could turn to Gabriele Zappa at the position.