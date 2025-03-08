Alberto Dossena News: Wins two tackles against Venezia
Dossena (undisclosed) had two clerances and one interception and won two of four tackles in 45 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Venezia.
Dossena didn't get the nod but replaced Fellipe Jack at halftime and looked fine. He'll compete primarily with Edoardo Goldagina going forward, while Marc-Oliver Kempf figures to continue being a fixture. He has notched 11 tackles (seven son), seven interceptions and 13 clearances in his last five displays, with no clean sheets.
