Dossena (undisclosed) had two clerances and one interception and won two of four tackles in 45 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Venezia.

Dossena didn't get the nod but replaced Fellipe Jack at halftime and looked fine. He'll compete primarily with Edoardo Goldagina going forward, while Marc-Oliver Kempf figures to continue being a fixture. He has notched 11 tackles (seven son), seven interceptions and 13 clearances in his last five displays, with no clean sheets.