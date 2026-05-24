Alberto Grassi News: Expelled in Como fixture

Grassi recorded one tackle (one won) and two interceptions in before being red-carded in the 71st minute of Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Como.

Grassi contributed defensively before being sanctioned for arguing a penalty call too much alongside two teammates. He closes a decent season with 23 tackles, 13 shots (four on target) and 55 clearance sin 30 games (18 starts). Cremonese have been relegated.