Alberto Grassi News: Handed long suspension
Grassi has been banned for four matches for blasphemy, threatening and slightly pushing the referee against Como, the League announced.
Grassi will be sidelined for a few matches at the start of the next season, if he latches onto another Serie A team following Cremonese's relegation. He didn't contribute to a goal and logged 13 shots (four on target), 32 interceptions and 55 clearances in 30 outings (18 starts).
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