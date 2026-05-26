Alberto Grassi News: Handed long suspension

Grassi has been banned for four matches for blasphemy, threatening and slightly pushing the referee against Como, the League announced.

Grassi will be sidelined for a few matches at the start of the next season, if he latches onto another Serie A team following Cremonese's relegation. He didn't contribute to a goal and logged 13 shots (four on target), 32 interceptions and 55 clearances in 30 outings (18 starts).