Alberto Grassi News: Logs four clearances in loss

Grassi had one off-target shot, made two tackles (both won), four clearances, two interceptions and two blocks and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 2-0 loss against Milan.

Grassi was one of his team's few bright spots here as he filled the stat sheet with several defensive contributions. The fantasy ceiling for a defensive-minded midfielder isn't supposed to be very high, but Grassi has still found the way to be a factor as of late, with eight clearances, eight interceptions and three blocks over his last three starts.