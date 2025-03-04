Alberto Grassi News: Scores in draw

Grassi scored a goal off his lone shot during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Genoa.

Grassi is mostly used to contribute defensive but this time he had a major impact on the attacking end as he used a one-timed finish to open the scoring for Empoli after the opposition failed to clear a corner kick in the 36th minute. This was the first league goal for the midfielder since the 2019-20 season so he shouldn't be expected to add many more to his account.