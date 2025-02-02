Alberto Herrera Injury: Picks up injury against Santos

Herrera was forced off with an undisclosed issue in Sunday's match against Santos.

Herrera played 30 minutes as part of a three-man midfield until he suffered the injury. The versatile man, who has been in and out of the starting lineup this season, is now questionable for upcoming contests. His place in the weekend clash was taken by Brayan Garnica, although a more central-minded option such as Raul Castillo or Fernando Arce could also fill in while allowing the Poblanos to avoid changing the formation.