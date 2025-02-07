Fantasy Soccer
Alberto Herrera News: On bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Herrera (undisclosed) is among the substitutes for Friday's meeting with America.

Herrera bounced back quickly from the injury that ended his participation in the previous game. The versatile midfielder will see his production limited by his short playing time, which is the usual case for him even when fully fit. He'll likely rotate with Pablo Gonzalez and Facundo Waller in midfield spots.

Alberto Herrera
Puebla
More Stats & News
