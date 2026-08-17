Alberto Mari Injury: Continues recovery in Paterna

Mari (hamstring) continues his recovery on the pitch at Paterna, working through boot exercises with direction changes and ball contact, according to Deportes COPE Valencia.

Mari is in the final stage of recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered on loan at Mirandes last season, which required surgery in March. He was not included in Valencia's presentation to the group, an indication that he is set to depart the club, and has options for a loan move in Segunda Division. Mari is expected to finalize his next step once his recovery timeline lines up with the closing weeks of the transfer window.