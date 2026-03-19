Alberto Mari Injury: Set for hamstring surgery
Mari will undergo surgery Friday in Valencia to repair a left biceps femoris injury, his parent club reported Thursday.
Mari could miss several months with this issue, so he'll be unavailable for the remainder of his loan at Mirandes and will continue his rehabilitation in Valencia. The forward recorded one goal and two assists over 19 games played (11 starts) during the 2025/26 La Liga 2 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now