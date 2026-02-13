Alberto Moleiro Injury: Dealing with fever
Moleiro (illness) is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Getafe, according to Javi Mata from Diario AS.
Moleiro is one of two players currently battling a fever and is a real question mark for Saturday's showdown with Getafe. The midfielder is trending toward a late fitness test after the final training session to determine whether he's cleared to suit up. He has been a locked-in starter on the left side of midfield, and if he can't go, Santi Comesana is in line to slide into that spot.
